GORES LANDING -

Hamilton Township has hired an engineering firm to plan out a restoration of the Gores Landing wharf.

Once owned by the federal government, it was acquired by the township a number of years ago.

At its most recent meeting, township council voted to hire Planmac Engineering Inc., at a cost of $56,265 to undertake the necessary work for the rehabilitation project.

Funding for the work, which includes replacing the steel wall, repairing the wharf pavement and wooden deck portions, plus the walkway, is coming through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program. The program is paying one third of the cost.

“Some of the work, particularly involving the repair, or replacement of the steel wall of the wharf, requires the expertise that an engineering firm can offer,” township CAO Arthur Anderson stated in an e-mail. “We were looking for a firm with experience with waterfront wharf or dock experience. The cost of the project is $409,200.”

The Canada 150 grant will pay $136,400 of the cost.

“We are starting this project shortly, in the next few weeks,” Anderson stated, “and with the planned public consultation and review of the design in September and October, we expect construction to begin late this year into next year.”

A commemorative plaque and repairing the flagpole is also part of the project.

