COBOURG -

The Justin Williams Hockey Camp paused Wednesday to remember a special girl.

A cheque for $10,000 was presented by NHL player, and Cobourg native, Justin Williams and members of the camp to a representative of the SickKids Foundation in honour of Grace Bowen who died of cancer in March 2015.

The popular and courageous nine-year-old touched everyone she met during her battle.

Through a mutual friend, Chris Post connected Williams with Grace.

“He immediately picked up the phone one afternoon and gave her a call,” Grace’s father Greg Bowen said of Williams. “Her eyes just lit up. It was early May right after her diagnosis and her and Justin kept in touch several times a week.”

Even as Los Angeles was battling through the playoffs, Justin would text back and forth with Grace.

“At times I would argue with Grace that he can’t text at that time because he’s tying his skates, but sure enough he`d reach in his pocket and pull out his phone.

“She became quite a little legend at the hospital because all the nurses and doctors ended up knowing about their relationship,” Bowen continued. “During game day the nurses would come in and say, ‘are you watching the game tonight, have you talked with Justin?’”

Bowen said he hopes Williams knows every text was read and every conversation he had with Grace meant the world to her and the whole family.

“(Justin) helped Grace forget she was sick,” he said.

Williams said that Grace was a fighter and a very special person.

“She had such a vibrant playfulness about her that was intoxicating,” he said. “You just wanted to be around her.”

Williams said The Justin Williams Hockey Camp is about giving back to the community he grew up in.

“Having met Grace and having been apart of her life, albeit for a short while, she’s part of the community as much as anybody,” he said.

“It’s something very special and something we will continue to support and have her legend live on.”

On hand for the presentation was Lisa Charendoff, associate director, community stakeholder relations for the SickKids Foundation, who said the money goes to the Grace Bowen Tribute Fund through the foundation.

That fund is providing much needed money for (childhood) cancer research through one particular researcher and his lab. It’s also going to help with patient amenities, things that make the hospital stay for kids in the hospital, more tolerable, manageable and fun.

“The opposite of what we are doing today, is nobody remembers and it’s all washed under the rug,” Bowen said. “This is not a community that will allow that to happen.”

