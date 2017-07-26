PETER CARAN

Articles of Faith

As I reflect on my life, in some way I consider it a blessing to have grown up in an ideologically split home, at least to a point.

My Dad was an existential socialist and my mother a Christian. Before starting elementary education I had to make a major decision about the direction of my life. One thing that was traumatic about my Dad’s ideology was the whole question of what happens when we die. To live and to die with no more life after death was an irreconcilable thought to me even when I was only five or six years old.

At that time I turned back from what my Dad taught me and headed toward searching for a Christian God that my Mother shared with me. At that point, I did not know what my journey would look like, but I have been on it now for over 50 years, and what I will share with you excites me and gives me great joy.

Many times, at the outset of this journey with God, He seemed to me almost like a vending machine. I would pray, go regularly to church, spend time with Him in the Bible, hearing what He had to say, serve others and He seemed to reward me with good things that came out of that vending machine. It was an easy transaction. However, when that transaction did not take place and the Lord appeared to be silent (themes found in Job, Psalms, and Isaiah) or the answers seemed to be the opposite of what I expected from Him, I did not know what to do with my faith in Jesus Christ. Reflecting on it now, I chuckle to myself about how childish that relationship was and I am glad that I matured with time.

What was the maturing process?

I continued to do what I described above, but “blessings” did not come as readily as before. As I see it now, I had to remove all that comes from the Lord, whether good or “bad”, and just be with Him and love Him no matter how He responded. My faith and trust in His exclusive love needed to be there no matter the circumstances and I had to do that consistently no matter how long. Once I had given up on expecting results from the Lord, and focused only upon Him, my life journey with Him was easier and my relationship with Him was great. Whether I received something from Him or not, it did not matter. All that mattered was to be His (John 15:1-8), and to care for Him and spend time with Him. In summary, Jesus Christ was important to me and became the number one Love in my life.

Yes, I can say that He was extremely good to me, and to my family, friends and the people I serve in my church and the community. I would say that His goodness and love helped me grow into His likeness. I achieved this more through the lessons I learned from Him, than through “the blessings” I received from Him. Those lessons of growth helped me conclude that God is as real as the water that I drink, the warmth of the sunshine that falls on me, or the country of Canada that I now call my home.

In conclusion, I can affirm with confidence that as I have read the Bible and other inspired writings of many Christians, finished around 13 years of theological training, and been in ministry for about 20 years that what I have found is exciting. The same Lord that I have met in the Bible (John 5:39) is active. He intervenes, wants to have a real relationship with me today, and with others whom I serve. This makes Him alive, relevant and meaningful in every single situation we experience daily.

Could I invite you to start this journey with Jesus Christ? If you have lost hope in His love, please give yourself and Him another chance. Be persistent, until you experience His goodness, as it was my experience.

Dr. Peter Caran is pastor of the Seventh-day Adventist Church of Cobourg/Peterborough