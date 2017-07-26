Celebrate Canada 150 with The Mill at Piper Creek

Reflecting their commitment to foster and promote a wide variety of professional artists, The Mill at Piper Creek Arts and Heritage Centre is celebrating Canada 150 with two very different, but quintessentially Canadian, shows.

On Aug. 1, they are proud to sponsor a performance of the Canadian premiere tour of Sweat, performed by The Bicycle Opera Project — the only Canadian performance company which tours on bikes in order to bring contemporary Canadian music to smaller communities whose residents might not otherwise have such an opportunity.

Sweat is an a cappella opera for nine singers about the global garment industry, tracking a day in the life of a group of immigrant women in a sweatshop, reflecting on the hopes and dreams and daily challenges for workers who make our clothes.

Sung in English, with songs in Hungarian, Cantonese, Ukranian and Spanish, Sweat weaves a tapestry of culture and music. making a perfect birthday tribute to the mosaic which is Canada.

“I love watching people who have never experienced live opera hear this calibre of performance — they are always blown away,” Mill at Piper Creek president Candace Cox said in the group’s press release.

“And this is the perfect show for everyone. It is beautiful music with a solid story that needs to be told – and it is in English!”

The show begins at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Church (274 Division St., Cobourg). Tickets are $35 at the door and $25 in advance (call 905-344-7119 or visit www.themillatpipercreek.ca/events to arrange your purchase).

On an entirely different musical note, the Mill at Piper Creek teams up with Ontario Street Theatre to make The Great Canadian Review part of Cramahe’s Canada150 celebrations on Aug. 5 and 6. This fun 70-minute show features a troupe of professional improvisers, who will create a hilarious show based on audience suggestions.

Adding to the show, the Mill’s own house band will round out the evening with a number of Canadian classic hits, from Shania Twain and Neil Young to Tom Cochrane and Stompin’ Tom Connor.

The Aug. 5 performance takes place in Colborne as part of the evening program following dinner with Jane Urquhart at the Keeler Centre.

On Aug. 6, the Great Canadian Review will be performed at 8 p.m. at the Castleton Sports Grounds. Families are welcome, and admission is by donation.

“Being able to encourage and promote the success of these vibrant professional artists, who are both local and from across Canada – this is the kind of thing which inspired us to work to create an Arts and Heritage space,” Cox said.

“We’re lucky to have the opportunity to host these kinds of events, and grateful to the Northumberland community for helping us make them successful.”