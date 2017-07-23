COBOURG -

Only a few days remain for Cobourg businesses to have their say on the Waterfront User Needs survey tailored specifically to their interests.

Cobourg director of parks, recreation, culture and tourism Dean Hustwick hopes they will take the time by the July 31 deadline to ensure their input is part of the process.

This is the third round of surveys, Hustwick noted in an interview, starting with a resounding success on surveys of individuals.

“What’s astonishing is, there were 2,000 responses. That’s truly extraordinary,” he said.

“The consulting firm is the same one that did the waterfront plan for Kingston, and their survey had 600 responses.”

Stakeholder surveys were a follow-up to an extensive series of stakeholder meetings with all the stakeholder groups they could approach and with every one that approached them.

“We didn’t say no to anybody,” he said.

The stakeholder survey had a set of common questions and — in each case — a set of questions tailored to the interest of that stakeholder group to elicit information that could be important to them as plans proceeded.

Now it’s the business community’s turn.

The survey has been e-mailed and postal-mailed to about 900 local businesses. The questions are similar to those in the other surveys, with the addition of some that have a business focus.

The Town of Cobourg User Needs and Detailed Design Business Survey begins with the name of business and type of business and proceeds to proportion of business reliant on the waterfront sector, and whether it is increasing or decreasing over time.

“We also asked not just about waterfront tourism in particular but questions related to sports tourism,” Hustwick said.

The town hosted (and will host) several significant sporting events this year of provincial and national significance, in addition to the routine games and tournaments that go on.

The Ontario 55+ Winter Games were a good example. The night between the two days of events was dubbed Middle Night, and organizers worked with the Downtown Business Improvement Area — streets were closed, businesses were persuaded to stay open later, musicians were brought in, the Art Gallery of Northumberland offered special evening hours, the free show at the Concert Hall had not a single empty seat.

Other questions concern whether there were any consequences from the marina’s sustained high water levels this year, whether the town might be of assistance with product development or promotion to this sector, and improvements that might be helpful

Views on the campground are sought, the 3.8-acre beachfront property that brought in $172,000 in excess revenue over expenditures in 2016 (of which $20,00 was transferred to a reserve for future capital expenses and the remainder applied to offset tax levies).

Views on the marina were also solicited, a 218-slip facility which brought in $45,000 excess revenue over expenditures in 2016 (which went to a marina reserve fund), as well as thoughts on future development (or lack of) of the west headland and beach area and use of key parks such as Victoria, Donegan, Lookout Point, Fitzhugh Shores, Lucas Point, Monk’s Cove, Peace Park and Tracey Park.

The opportunity is also given to comment on general directions for the waterfront.

“This is really important data,” Hustwick said.

“I think it could be quite invaluable in terms of clarifying the significance of visitors and tourism, and help us plan for the future a little better.

“If we don’t have enough respondents, it will be hard to make informed decisions.”

