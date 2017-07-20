A group of emergency responders got together recently to promote FARM 911 - The Emily Project.

Resi Walt of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture said the goal of the project is “all rural properties, whether buildings are present or not, have 911 signs posted. Our focus is on the counties of Northumberland, Hastings, Prince Edward and Lennox and Addington.”

It is through ideas, resources and community partners to improve emergency services in the rural areas, he said.

“Farm accidents can occur in the most remote locations, making it difficult for first responders to easily locate the situation,” Walt said. “We have found that there is a flaw in the system – not all rural property entrances have signage.”

The project was created as a result of an accident in 2014 when a young girl’s life was lost when first responders could not find the scene of the accident.

“We would like to work to decrease the chances of this happening ever again,” Walt said.

The objectives of The Emily Project are to create a unified system for acquiring 911 signs across all four counties, persuade municipalities to offer the signs as a service to the community, encourage rural landowners to use the service, establish a partnership with local agribusinesses who will support the program, develop resources to teach property owners how to contact emergency services efficiently and to promote the program through digital, print and social media.

Partners in FARM 911 - The Emily Project include Hastings Federation of Agriculture, Northumberland Federation of Agriculture, Lennox & Addington Federation of Agriculture, Prince Edward Federation of Agriculture and Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

