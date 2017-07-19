We are called first before we call others

I have often been in awe of those who leave a successful career to begin something new.

Whether they return to school to learn a new discipline or begin a new job to enhance the quality of their life and those around them. Consider the story of Millard Fuller, who with a law degree in his back pocket became a self-made millionaire before he turned 30. Fuller would leave the world of business behind and focus on a life of Christian service, before founding Habitat for Humanity, he spent time as a missionary in Zaire.

An example of an individual who left what he knew to do something else. While Fuller might have been wealthy, what he needed to do was learn about affordable housing. In founding Habitat for Humanity Fuller was leaving his comfortable and safe lifestyle behind for something new, something he believed God was calling him to do.

Fuller answered God’s call and in learning about God’s hope for creation became a disciple of Christ. In it’s purest meaning the word disciple means learner. Before any of us can begin to do work on God’s behalf we must first learn about God and God’s plan for creation. We know that God created everything and called it good, but to understand our role in God’s good creation we need to sit at the feet of Jesus. First, we must learn about God and about how God expects us to interact with those we meet. We need to learn what is important to God.

In a remarkable turn, the oft stumbling and seemingly perplexed disciples become the first apostles. They go from being people who learned at the feet of Jesus to those that are sent out to proclaim what they know about Jesus. However, they can’t proclaim the good news without first receiving and understanding it. You can’t be God’s messenger without first being a disciple of Jesus.

In today’s world of ‘experts’ where any of us can perform a quick Google search and learn about almost any subject, it takes a measure of humility to stop and assume the posture of a disciple. To rest and reflect, consider what we are being taught by scripture and how that teaching works out in our own lives. One of the most illuminating aspects of being a disciple of Christ is realizing that it isn’t all about us. As C. S. Lewis remarks, “Humility is not thinking less of yourself, but thinking of yourself less.”

As followers of Jesus, people who profess to have learned about him, we are encouraged to remember that our purpose is Jesus’ purpose. That we have been called by name to learn from him and then to go out and serve others. We are called first to be disciples and then encouraged to call others, inviting them into the same relationship that we enjoy.

Rev. Neil Ellis is the minister of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian, Cobourg (standrewscobourg.org)