This bun recipe is just the prequel

This bread recipe is actually a baguette dough recipe that I have modified for buns.

It is a prequel to next week’s recipe which is the Great Canadian Burger. I wanted a good bun to go with the burger, so, here it is.

For my burger I am using a special cutter which is sort of pear shaped. I am using the container from a small canned ham. The trick with the buns and the burgers is to get the bun size to match the burger size. Bread dough will spread a bit and get bigger; burger patties will shrink a bit.

By keeping the buns spaced fairly close it will stop the spread and send the bun up.

So, practice your bun making and watch for my Great Canadian Burger recipe next week.

BURGER BUNS

Ingredients

4 1/2 Cups Bread flour, preferably unbleached, plus 2 1/2 Tbsp. for sprinkling

1 envelope Active dry (instant) yeast (2 1/4 teaspoons)

2 1/2 Tsp. Salt

2 Cups Cool water (70 degrees)

2 Tbsp. Cornmeal

Method

Note: I am using the type of yeast that does not need proofing. If you have the older style yeast, proof it with some of the water & a little sugar.

Put the 4 1/2 cups flour, the yeast, salt, and water in a stand mixer and mix with the dough hook on low speed for 3 to 4 minutes, or until a smooth elastic dough forms. Alternatively, process the ingredients in a large food processor for 45 seconds.

Transfer the dough to a plastic bucket or a large deep ceramic or stainless steel bowl. Cover and let rise in a draft-free place (about 70 degrees) for at least 4 1/2 hours, or until doubled in bulk. Note: we are looking for a long ferment so a little cooler is better than too warm.

Break down the dough by bringing the outer edges into the center of the bowl and pressing down to release the air inside. Sprinkle the work surface with 2 tablespoons of the remaining flour; place the dough on top, and press down to form it into a rough rectangular shape about 1” thick. Cut out circles or ovals to approx the size of patty you plan to use.. Form the dough into a ball/boule tucking the edges under and stretching the dough to form tension on the top. Prepare a baking sheet by lining it with silicone paper and sprinkling the cornmeal onto it. Place buns on sheet and hand press them back to about 1” thick; keep them two fingers apart. Let the buns rise, covered with an upside-down roasting pan or a foil tent, in a warm, draft-free place for 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Sprinkle the tops of the risen buns with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon flour & place in the oven. Using a spray bottle filled with tap water, mist the inside of the oven to create steam, and immediately close the door. Bake the buns for 35 minutes, or until brown and crusty.

Cool the buns a rack for at least 45 minutes before use.

