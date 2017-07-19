In big cities, all around the world, pop-up galleries have been part of the fine art fabric on the grassroots art community.

Downtown Cobourg is about to get a taste of the pop-up gallery culture.

The Other Door Art Shop is a true pop-up gallery and is operated by Wilhelmina and Helen Kennedy. The inaugural grand opening runs this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 48 King St. West in downtown Cobourg.

Pop-up galleries take advantage of empty, unused spaces to bring art into the community and provides a small retail environment for local artists.

The storefront, next to Henley Arcade, and across from Victoria Hall has been converted into a bright gallery space and will showcase their paintings until after the Labour Day weekend in September. Take some time and stop in to support our artist community.

Lifelong fine art painters,Wilhelmina and Helen have been honing their divergent painting styles from independent studios located in Cobourg. The pair have had the opportunity to intensely focus on painting with extensive studio practice and educational experiences at schools such as the Haliburton School of Art + Design in Peterborough.

The gallery will be open weekly from Thursday to Sunday for the rest of the summer. Discover our local art and culture at Cobourg’s first pop-up art gallery.

Remember, artist’s need to eat too!