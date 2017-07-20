Expansion proposed for Colborne library

COLBORNE -

The Cramahe Township Public Library wants to expand its Colborne building.

A 540-square-foot, estimated $200,000 addition to the Colborne library is being proposed to provide more room for programs offered, shelving, quiet study areas, an accessible entrance and adequate office space, Cramahe council heard at its July meeting.

Chief Librarian Mary Norton plans to submit a Trillium grant application for $150,000 of the cost, she informed council, emphasizing the need for accessible access.

“Over a third of our Cramahe community use the library on a regular basis,” Norton said. “We have a broad cross-section of our community using the library, but the emphasis would be on kids and seniors. We are encountering increasing numbers of mothers with strollers, young children and seniors with mobility issues. An accessible entrance is becoming more and more necessary for patrons, and Ontario legislation requires public institutions to work towards facilities being fully accessible.”

Library statistics show Colborne’s circulation of books, talking books, movies and e-books continues to grow.

In addition, Colborne is slated to have 300 new homes within the next three years which will add demand for library services. The Keeler Centre (arena) and library are the only public buildings offering recreational and community activities and services, Norton noted.

“Beyond our circulation, however, it is the library as a community space which is our current concern,” she said. “The physical use of the library’s space has grown progressively over the years. The effectiveness of Cramahe Library’s policy of supporting and reflecting its community’s needs is proved through the local partnerships we have increased in the last few years. Our service groups are very supportive and active in our library.”

The proposed addition would extend from the rear of the building.

At its Aug. 18 meeting, council will be asked to formally support the extension. Norton plans to obtain several construction quotes by that time. The deadline for 2017 Trillium applications is mid-October she said.

“Anyone have questions?” Mayor Marc Coombs asked council and there were none.

“That was easy,” Norton said.

“Well, we haven’t given you anything yet,” Mayor Coombs replied.

“I know. The hard sell is next month, right?” Norton said.