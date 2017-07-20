Cobourg council hears details of housing problem

COBOURG -

If a low-income Cobourg resident suddenly needed a place to rent, chances are he or she wouldn’t find anything.

This was one important point made in the presentation to Cobourg council this week by Cathy Borowec of Habitat For Humanity Canada and Anthony Adrien of Canada Mortgage and Housing is also a Northumberland Affordable Housing Committee member.

Borowec is a former executive director of Habitat For Humanity Northumberland, and both are members of the Northumberland Affordable Housing Committee Advocacy Group ‚— which also includes current Habitat For Humanity executive director Meaghan Macdonald, Patricia Sinnott of the Affordable Housing Development Group and Rev. Neil Ellis of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Cobourg.

The committee represents a group of agencies and concerned residents working to help those in need of affordable housing, Borowec said, and they felt it important to update council on the issue in advance of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference that begins on Aug. 13.

Borowec told councillors that the vacancy rate in Cobourg is 0.3%.

“A balanced rate is widely accepted to be 3%, meaning three of 100 units are physically unoccupied and available for immediate rental. In Cobourg, it’s likely that, at the time needed, there will be nothing to rent,” she said.

There’s been a 5% growth in the population of Cobourg since 2006, she added, but only a 2% increase in rental units. The result is an upward pressure on rents, most adversely affecting those with low incomes.

According to a local survey in which the group recently participated as part of the 20,000 Homes Campaign, the average length of time a homeless person spends homeless is 30 months.

“That’s a long time to couch-surf, and it extends beyond the capacity of any shelter available,” Borowec commented.

And the cost to our health-care services is significant, she added.

Adrien said that the social-housing waiting list has more than 500 names. The wait in Cobourg can be up to five years before one is available.

“I follow this with concern, because there’s a great divide between those with home and those without,” Councillor Debra McCarthy said.

The report also outllned some initiatives already in place to promote affordable housing, such as CMHC seed-funding arrangements, the new HomeShare program, Renovate Northumberland (which provides forgivable loans and accessibility grant for vital repairs) and Habitat’s Renew It program (which offers interest-free repayable loans for essential repairs) — the latter two being, essentially, initiatives designed to help home owners hold on to their homes, Councillor Suzanne Seguin observed.

cnasmith@postmedia.com