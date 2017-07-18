Rainfall and temperature may be responsible for there being more mosquitoes around this year than last, says a health inspector with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

“The amount of rain may be a contributing factor to the increase in the number of mosquitoes. Ambient temperature also plays a role in the rate at which West Nile virus replicates within the adult females of Culex pipiens/restuans species,” Richard Ovcharovich stated in an e-mail.

“I’m not sure if one can say there are more or (fewer) mosquitoes around dusk and dawn this year, but that is the time when mosquitoes are most active and people should take recommended precautions.”

According to a chart provided by the local health unit, there were 1,348 black-legged mosquitoes counted in a lab batch the 27th week of monitoring this year compared to just 832 the year before.

“As you can see, there is a significant increase in the number of Culex species,” Ovcharovich stated.

More such mosquitoes means more chances of exposure to those which might be carrying the West Nile virus. One such carrier was found recently in Haliburton County. The lab results were for positive testing of the mosquito on July 6.

“This finding is an important reminder that when we are outdoors, we need to fight the bite of infected mosquitoes that can spread West Nile virus,” Ovcharovich, who is the health unit’s Manager of Environmental Health, stated in a release.

In the same media release he offered two key strategies which include cleaning up any standing water that is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and to cover up and use insect repellent.

“Wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts, jackets, long pants, hats and socks when outside, especially between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Apply insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin,” the release states.

“Statistics compiled by Public Health Ontario show West Nile virus has been detected in three batches of mosquitoes collected across the province. To date, no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Ontario this year. (However) the confirmation of the virus comes earlier this year as the HKPR did not see a positive mosquito pool in 2016 until late August.

“Last year, there were 211 positive mosquito pools and 50 human cases recorded in Ontario.

Ovcharovich noted that “typically West Nile virus confirmations occur later in the summer, so this early finding confirms that we always need to be vigilant when protecting ourselves from illness caused by mosquitoes right from spring until the first heavy frost in the fall. We have seen evidence of other mosquito-borne illnesses in our area as well in recent years so it’s more important than ever to protect ourselves from the bite of mosquitoes.”

There may be no symptoms from the virus although some people do get flu-like symptoms.

For more information, contact the health unit at 1-866-888-4577.

