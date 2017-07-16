COBOURG -

The roadway running just south of Northumberland Hills Hospital, connecting Chris Garrett Way with the west entrance off DePalma Drive, is now known as Cobourg Rotary Way.

The sign making it official was shown off to Rotary Club of Cobourg members following their Friday meeting, when many members came directly from there to the hospital for the official unveiling.

The renaming is meant to show the hospital’s appreciation for the club’s $300,000 donation to help fund cardiac monitors and telemetry units. But in fact, the club has contributed more than $933,000 to the hospital over the past 20 years.

“The Rotary Club of Cobourg has been a tremendous supporter of our hospital, and we’re pleased to honour their generosity with this visible reminder to our community,” Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation executive director Rhonda Cunningham said.

Rotarian Linda Davis — the hospital’s president and chief executive officer — echoed Cunningham’s remarks.

“The hospital is extremely grateful for the on-going support of the Rotary Club of Cobourg. They have been supportive as the hospital was built, and continue to be supportive,” Davis pointed out.

Jim Gordon, a member of the club for half a century and the senior past-president, liked the name.

“It’s called the Cobourg Rotary Way because this is the way we help,” he said.

