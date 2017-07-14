Ellen Page dating a dancer

Canadian actress Ellen Page has confirmed she’s dating dancer Emma Portner.

The 30-year-old actress had sparked romance rumours with Portner over the past few weeks, with the pair exchanging messages over social media and even recording a cover of Britney Spears’ track Lucky together.

And on Thursday, the new couple went public with their romance by sharing a passionate kiss outside Cafe Gratitude in West Hollywood.

Both in casual ensembles, wearing T-shirts, baseball caps and loose trousers, the pair sat on a bench by the eatery as they embraced.

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen Page kisses dancer Emma Portner after Emmy nomination for her Gaycation series https://t.co/Qa4gShdhxF — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 13, 2017

It could be that their passionate display was in celebration of Page’s Emmy Award nomination. The Inception star was recognized for docuseries Gaycation with Ellen Page, which is up for outstanding unstructured reality program at the ceremony on Sept. 17.

Taking to Twitter following the news, Portner was quick to offer Page her congratulations, writing: “Unbelievably proud of @ellenpage, @ianjamesdaniel and the ENTIRE #gaycation team on their Emmy Nomination this morning. Bravery and strength all around.”

Portner, who teaches contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Center in New York City, is most well known for appearing in Justin Bieber’s Life Is Worth Living video and Purpose World Tour.

The new couple’s public display of affection confirmed rumours that Ellen has split from artist Samantha Thomas, with whom she was last photographed in January.

The actress only went public with her sexuality in 2014, but admitted during an interview with Britain’s Metro newspaper last year that her acting career has become much more satisfying since she came out.

RT @emmaportner "go on a real rollercoaster when it's all a real rollercoaster" https://t.co/oKRKCMUMyh pic.twitter.com/S03HsxQVCb — Ellen Page Online (@ellenpagenet) July 5, 2017

“I feel more excited and inspired and in love with my job than I ever have,” she told the newspaper. “I think a huge part of that is having your authentic self be aligned with your creative self.”