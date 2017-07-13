Port Hope Rotary supports library tutoring program

Port Hope Public Library wishes to thank the Rotary Club of Port Hope for their generous support of our summer tutoring program.

If you know someone who could use extra help, the library still has spots opens for free one-on-one tutoring in reading, French or math for students in kindergarten to grade 8. Two-week sessions run in July and August. For more information please contact the Mary J. Benson Branch at 905-885-4712 or e-mail Alison at ahouston@porthope.ca

TD Summer Reading Club 2017 is underway and is a free program to encourage recreation reading over the summer months.

Here’s how it works. 1. Stop by either the Mary J. Benson or Garden Hill Branch to register and receive your book bag. 2. Choose your Salut! reading team. 3. Add your name to the snow fort display. 4. Read lots of library books to keep your team in the lead. Report the number of books read as often as you like until Saturday, Aug. 26.

Free summer fun for families can be found every week at the Port Hope Public Library: Tuesdays at 11 a.m., Family Activity Days with a different guest or activity, Mary J. Benson Branch; Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Kid’s Movie Matinees, Mary J. Benson Branch and Crafternoons at 2 p.m., Garden Hill Branch; Thursdays at 11 a.m., Family Storytime and all day crafts at Mary J. Benson Branch.

A complete Summer Reading Program Club calendar is available at www.phpl.ca.

Port Hope Public Library’s 150/150 fundraising campaign has surpassed $20,000. The library is pleased to announce that the 150/150 campaign ($150 donation in recognition of Canada’s 150th anniversary) has been an overwhelming success. To date a total of $20,025 from 128 donors has been invested in the future of the community public library.

Funds will be used to purchase new chairs for young children as well as an enhanced work centre that will house four computers for the children’s library at the Mary J. Benson Branch on Queen Street. New tablets loaded with current applications all mounted on a customized base and book units for browsing and display will be purchased for the children’s areas in both the Garden Hill and Mary J. Benson branches.

In order to complete the microfilm collection of the former Port Hope Evening Guide community newspaper, funds have been allocated for the filming of the remaining six years of the paper.

The Library Board and staff invite the Port Hope community to help us attain another ‘150’ milestone – 150 investors donating $150 during the 150th anniversary of Confederation. We are very close to achieving this goal. Help us turn this successful project into a true ‘150/150/150’ campaign by investing $150 in your community library. All contributions are welcome.

For more information on the campaign, contact CEO Margaret Scott at 905-885-4712 or mscott@porthope.ca

Details about Library programs can be found in the What’s On monthly newsletter, on the library website phpl.ca or by calling 905-885-4712.

