I am achieving some success in breaking my habit

I interrupt this article to say that I am working on breaking a horribly annoying habit: I interrupt people while they are talking to me.

I was told by clinical experts – okay, my wife – that I am not actually listening to the other person because I am already formulating what I want to say next.

(At least I think that’s what

she said. I’m not sure, I wasn’t

paying much attention. At the time, I was humming and trying to remember the lyrics to my favourite song Love Grows Where My Rosemary Goes.)

Whenever someone strikes up a subject that tickles my brain, I want to respond before I forget what it is that I want to say. Unfortunately, that is often at the expense of the other person losing their train of thought (or mind.)

Experts – okay, my wife – say that you should wait until the other

person has stopped talking before you speak. The obvious question

is, “What if they never stop talking?” The obvious answer you might say is, “Everyone stops talking at some point.”

Clearly, you have never been among the swarm of my in-laws in the Schukov’s living room (a waiting area for The View.)

And I am not stupid. (Well, that’s a matter of opinion.) I know full well why I interrupt: I am too anxious to blurt out my takes on the exciting topic of choice, and I have no self-control, and I have already waited too long and the sun is going down but – in keeping with my delusion that anyone gives a rat’s fundament about my opinion– my input must be made first.

Others may have different reasons for lobbing verbal grenades into a dialogue, like egomania, lack of respect and, on the rare occasion, to tell someone that a careening bus is about to run them over – but that’s just my opinion.

We live in speedy times where it’s all about “me, me, me.” (A term which once only referred to preparing your voice for a song). Meaningful discourse is about respect for the other person, relinquishing control of a conversation and – in my case – shutting up until the cows come home.

Still, I don’t consider myself hardcore by the standards of, say, members of Parliament during debate sessions.

And I don’t shout or heckle or empty glasses of water in anyone’s face. The latter is not far off in our government halls.

So I am proud to announce that I am achieving some success in breaking my bad habit. Now, when I want to talk, I raise my hand slightly above my shoulders, like a schoolboy.

If that doesn’t work, I raise it a little higher, then stretch as high up as I can go and wave feverishly, covering my mouth with my free hand and pant heavily like I am about to have a heart attack.

If all that fails, I use an air horn. The latter works in part because after people pick themselves up off of the floor, they utter, “Go ahead.” (Then they leave the room.)

Is there such a thing as workshops for Interrupters Anonymous?