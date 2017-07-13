Cobourg Kodiaks host Brampton this Sunday

Thomas Hoggarth scores the first goal of the second period for the Peterborough Century 21 Lakers against Cobourg Nissan Kodiaks goaltender Kevin Croswell during the Major Series Lacrosse game Sunday evening at the Cobourg Community Centre. It was a close game early and competitive throughout as the Lakers led just 4-3 after the first period before tallying four straight goals in the second period en route to an 11-7 win over the Kodiaks. Monday night, the Kodiaks were defeated 17--5 in Oakville. This Sunday, the Kodiaks will host the Brampton Excelsiors. Game time is 6 p.m. at the CCC.