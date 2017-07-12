Rural Representation will reflect and regroup

PORT HOPE -

“Absolute shock” is how the spokesperson for a Port Hope citizens’ group describes a recent Court of Appeal decision concerning a trust fund and residents of the former Hope Township.

“We were absolutely convinced we would win,” Caroline Thornton of Rural Representation said in an interview Tuesday.

Thornton was reacting to the Ontario Court of Appeal decision made public at last week’s Port Hope council session, overturning a previous lower-court ruling about a multi-million-dollar trust fund.

The previous judicial decision favouring the rural residents of the amalgamated Municipality of Port Hope was the result of a court action initiated by the council head of the former Hope Township, Ian Angus, and the late Dean Ross. It alleged misspending of the $10-million (plus interest) of Low Level Radioactive Waste Trust Fund by Port Hope following its amalgamation with Hope Township.

The money paid to the rural township by the Federal government in 2000 and 2001 to host the area’s historic LLRW was put into what the lower-court judge determined was a trust.

The initial court decision was that the trust-fund monies could only be spent to aid the former Hope Township ratepayers. That lower-court judge ordered the Municipality to provide an accounting to Angus about how the trust funds had been paid to date, and the Municipality and Angus and Rural Representation differed about much was allegedly misspent.

There was no announcement about how the money (which the lower-court judge deemed not in accordance to the Trust) would be repaid, because the Municipality of Port Hope appealed the decision and then Angus issued a cross appeal.

The reigning Court of Appeal decision found there were legal errors in the lower-court judgement.

It determined Port Hope was not a trustee of the fund after the amalgamation, and it didn’t breach its obligations with regard to the trust fund.

In a media release following the decision, Mayor Bob Sanderson said the municipality will “now move forward, as originally planned, to ensure that this money is dedicated to the residents of the rural region....and to safeguard the longevity of the fund to the benefit of our rural residents.”

Angus initially refused comment after the Court of Appeal decision came down and is currently on vacation, stating in an e-mail that he has limited access to communication by phone or Internet. But the case was supported by Rural Representation, which previously challenged the Municipality of Port Hope about its financial statements over the past few years based, in part, on the accounting Angus received as ordered by the lower court.

Asked what Rural Representation will do now, Thornton said members would “reflect, regroup, rethink and restart,” and would make no public announcement at this time that it might not choose to pursue in the future.

“We have to determine what the implications are of the decision,” Thornton said.

“Then we’ll plan a strategy and a path forward.”

