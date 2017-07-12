ATV road access debated in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

A presentation to allow ATV riders to use roadways to reach trails, fuel, accommodation, restaurants and other businesses in Hamilton Township got mixed reviews from the councillors Tuesday.

It is not the first time the Northumberland District ATV Riders Club has lobbied for this, and in recent years it has been successful in establishing roadway-access bylaws in Trent Hills, Cramahe and Alnwick/Haldimand. But Councillor Pat McCourt referred to a public meeting held a few years ago in Cold Springs where she recalled that neither the OPP nor the health unit had seemed supportive.

The club has a letter of support from the OPP.

“I think we have a great relationship now,” club president Mike Ainsworth said, though he admitted there has not been much dialogue with the health unit.

Ainsworth said that riding ATVs is the safest summer-time sport.

During the presentation to council by fellow club member Allan Knott, councillors were told how bylaws that regulate

ATV behaviour, linking trail-licensing and use of the roadways with education through club membership, have been deemed beneficial by other Northumberland County municipalities.

McCourt noted the club’s membership of 140 was a small number in comparison to the total of people riding ATVs, and several councillors said it was these non-members who were likely racing illegally on township roads and causing problems.

Councillor Bill Cane said a number of ratepayers have opposed the idea of the proposed ATV Road Use Access By-Law.

“Although it’s a few riders out there spoiling it for everybody...we are getting a lot of negativity,” Cane said.

Knott suggested if there is more regulation through a bylaw, there could be overall improvement.

Councillor Scott Jibb admitted to conflicting thoughts as he looked out into the crowd — where some Bewdley restaurant owners sat in the council chambers — because he knows they benefit from snowmobilers coming to the area (and it could be the same with ATVs). But, he said, farmers like himself are frustrated by cut fences and crops being knocked down, erosion, racing and noise.

Ainsworth said he felt issues could be improved by requiring ATV riders in Hamilton Township to be members of the club, where they could get proper education, and that he believes the Highway Traffic Act permits municipalities to do that through the proposed bylaw.

“We’d have to look into that,” Mayor Mark Lovshin said.

Cane said he thought it would be a policing nightmare to check on this when they saw riders on the roads.

Asked if there was a list of preferred roads where the township was being asked to permit ATV use, Ainsworth said that “having routes doesn’t work.” It puts more ATVs on specific roadways, and still makes it difficult for ATVers to move through the municipality.

Noting that Trent Hills has gone from having negative issues with ATVs to a positive situation with the passing of a road-access bylaw, the mayor suggested staff look into it and report back in September. At that time, he added, there could be a council decision, or a public meeting scheduled.

