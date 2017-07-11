Sexual assault suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested following an alleged sexual assault last week outside of a local west-end busines in Cobourg.

Cobourg Police said officers were advised that a female was approached by a male believed to be in his 50s. The female was in her personal vehicle in the parking lot at the time. Overtures were made toward the female and then she was allegedly assaulted. The suspect left the area in a van and had a small white dog in his vehicle.

There were no physical injuries as a resulted of the alleged assault and members of the Cobourg Police Criminal Investigations unit were actively pursuing leads.

On Tuesday, Gary Vaters, 63, from Bobcaygeon was charged with one count of sexual assault contrary to Section 271 of the Criminal Code. He was held for bail court that afternoon in Cobourg.

Anyone with information about the alleged assault is encouraged to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.