Habitat to participate in Carter Project

For the first time, Habitat for Humanity Northumberland is taking part in the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

During the celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, the 34-year-old Habitat organization is helping to build 150 new homes in Canada, including the homes for four families at Harcourt and Hope streets in Port Hope, says Habitat’s executive director Meaghan Macdonald.

“While we were planning to build in Port Hope in 2017 the opportunity to participate in the Carter Work Project and 150 homes to celebrate Canada’s 150 was a factor in our decision to do two semis (four homes) instead of one semi,” she stated in an e-mail. “This is the first time our local Habitat has participated in the Carter project. Previous Carter projects in Canada were in Winnipeg and Windsor and didn’t allow for the opportunity for other locations to join the project.”

On Thursday, volunteers, staff and new homeowners will continue to build at 75 and 77 Harcourt St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. following the wall-raising ceremony of a few weeks ago at this location.

“The Carters will not be coming to Port Hope,” Macdonald stated. “They are focusing their time in Edmonton and Winnipeg. However, we are one of 50 communities participating in this exciting week.”

The habitat.org website describes the Carter Project: “Former (U.S) President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter demonstrated their commitment to social justice and basic human rights over and over again during their time in the White House, and their resolve has only deepened since moving on, most notably through the Carter Center in Atlanta.

“They have also worked on numerous Habitat builds both in the United States and around the world alongside diligent volunteers just like you.”

The Carters have been both hands-on builders and “rallied thousands of volunteers” as well as encouraging fundraising for Habitat homes, the website also states.

