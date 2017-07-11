St. Mark’s Anglican Church will host another series of Wednesday concerts this summer, starting tonight.

The Port Hope church (built in 1822) is the oldest wooden church still in active use in Ontario, and the 7 p.m. classical-music concerts will be performed on the church’s 1986 Gabriel Kney pipe organ.

The series is organized by parish musician Randy Mills, and it runs through Aug. 16. Admission is a free-will donation, with proceeds supporting the church’s work in music for young people.

The church is located at 51 King St., and everyone is welcome.

For more detailed information, check the church’s website or Facebook page.

• • •

COBOURG/PORT HOPE — Northumberland 89.7 FM, the not-for-profit volunteer radio station that serves Cobourg, Port Hope and Northumberland County is pleased to announce two major concert events.

The Summer Music Series began last week and will be running through the end of August, with a different performer offering a free performance at the Victoria Park bandshell in Cobourg each Wednesday (except for Aug. 16) from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Coup de Ville kicked things off last week, and Kim Doolittle is performing tonight. In future weeks, bring along your lawn chair and take in the sounds of Cedarail (July 19), Greatest of Ease (July 26), Cale Crowe (Aug. 2), Jason Maxwell (Aug. 9), Urban Angel (Aug. 23) and Don Murdock (Aug. 30).

Then, on Sept. 28, the station hosts the Cameco Northumberland Big Beat Live fundraiser at Port Hope’s Capitol Theatre. Performers include Kim Doolittle, Cale Crowe, Madman’s Window, The Offbeats, The Fabulous Tonemasters, Gentlemen Husbands and Arizona Bliss.

Tickets are $28, and you can get yours at www.ticketfly.com or www.capitoltheatre.com (or call 905-885-1071).

• • •

COBOURG/HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Cobourg Public Library has instituted a new idea — week-long challenges, programs that go on for more than one day to maximize the fun-at-the-library experience for young people of all ages.

Several of them are for the Gore’s Landing and Bewdley branches, as well as the Cobourg branch:

• July 31 to Aug. 12 — Create a Flower (a craft for young ones aged three to 12).

• Aug. 14 to 25 — Create A Big (a craft for young ones aged three to 10).

• Aug. 18 to 22 — Happy Honey Bee Day (where youth of all ages can make a bee craft and share their own ideas for helping the bees).

Meanwhile, there are plenty of challenges at the Cobourg branch:

• July 17 to 22 — Giant Word Search (for all ages).

• July 24 to 29 — What Sir Reads-a-lot is Reading This Summer (youth of all ages can read the riddle and take their best guess).

• Aug. 1 to 12 — Library Tennis (for all ages).

• Aug. 14 to 26 — Giant Boggle (for all ages).

• Aug. 14 to 26 — What’s On Your Bucket List (with young people aged 13 to 18 invited to share their goals and dreams).

• Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 — What Sir Reads-a-lot is Reading This Summer (youth of all ages can read the riddle and take their best guess).

Also at the Cobourg library, don’t forget Wednesday is story time. Family Storytime Canadian Edition runs at 10:30 a.m. weekly through Aug. 30, and three special evening programs (called Great Books, Giggles and Good Nights) are planned for 6:30 p.m. July 26, Aug. 16 and Aug. 30.

The library is located at 200 Ontario St. For more information, visit www.cobourg.ca/en/Library.aspx

• • •

COBOURG — Next Thursday, July 20, Northumberland United Way and Habitat for Humanity Northumberland will host a Women’s Repurpose Night at the Cobourg Restore in support of both organizations.

Laurie Carrol of Rustic Designs by Laurie will lead the evening session. Materials and instructions will be supplied to help you repurpose a small cabinet door into a wall rack suitable for hanging household items — and you get to keep your repurposed treasure to take home with you.

The partnership between the two organizations promises to result in an exciting evening for women to come out with their friends for a fun activity that supports both organizations, United Way chief executive officer Heather Norris said.

It all takes place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Restore, located at 764 Division St. Your $50 ticket includes materials and refreshments.

Space is limited, so get your ticket now at either the Restore or at the United Way office at 62 Swayne St. (or call 95-372-6955). All proceeds support the work of both organizations on behalf of individuals in need throughout the county.

For more information visit mynuw.org or habitatnorthumberland.ca.

• • •’

NORTHUMBERLAND — Jim Weller has written a tribute to NeighbourLink Northumberland in the summer 2017 edition of Keynotes, the newsletter for St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Cobourg.

After 25 years and meeting some 15,000 requests for service of a wide variety (with the exception of handing out money directly), the agency is closing down, he reported.

It was founded as an affiliation of 15 local churches of nine different denominations, which fielded volunteers to provide free assistance with community needs that otherwise would not have been served through any existing agency.

In 2003, Cobourg Mayor Peter Delanty offered words of praise — “I know of no other community in which many churches of different denominations work together so effectively in helping to raise the quality of life of those of its citizens with special needs.”

Over time, new agencies came along and existing agencies evolved to meet the changing needs of the community. That, combined with member churches having an increasingly difficult time providing the volunteers, put the writing on the wall for NeighbourLink.

Over those years, the organization and members of its board have received awards for their service, both from the province and the Town of Cobourg.

Jim noted that some of the on-going activities initiated by NeighbourLink will go on under different management, such as the special-needs cupboards that many churches now maintain and (most notably) the daily SouperTime lunches held in a number of churches (St. Peter’s included) for those who appreciate the fellowship and the help with their meals.

• • •

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com.