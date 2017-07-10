Groundbreaking ceremony for new affordable housing

COBOURG -

The official groundbreaking for affordable and market housing development (a total of 31 units at 86 Munroe St., Cobourg) took place with all levels of government and the private developer attending the event Monday morning.

Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd and Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi reiterated the federal and provincial government’s commitment of $1.64-million through the Investment in Affordable Housing agreement to be paid to the private developer Retirement Life Communities to construct 14 units, the first phase, explained Northumberland County spokesperson Kate Campbell in an interview.

Describing his words as “controversial,” developer Josef Ger said that the build on Munroe Street, providing housing for county residents, would begin with penthouses on top and rely on government funding for units below.

The federal government’s most recent budget pledged $11.2-billion over the next 11 year for housing, Rudd said, noting that providing affordable housing and addressing poverty go hand-in-hand. The federal funding is to provide “comfort and safety” to seniors needing housing through this project, she said.

Rudd also spoke about the first National Housing Strategy that will be released later this year. Providing stable housing makes it possible for people to pursue education, work and to support their families, she said.

This was reinforced by Rinaldi’s comments about the linkage between housing and poverty and his own provincial government’s commitment to “conquer” or “end poverty” by 2025.

Last year’s housing survey in Northumberland County, as part of the 20,000 Homes Campaign, found 237 individuals plus 65 families were either homeless, or at risk of losing their homes, County Warden Mark Walas said. It also determined seniors and those with disabilities are the high risk groups in Northumberland, he noted, thanking the two government levels for funding this much-needed housing.

While this new housing build is in Cobourg, Mayor Gil Brocanier – a former County warden – echoed the message that this is housing available to county residents and that it will be “fully operational in 2018.”

