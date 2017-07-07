Cobourg Police are seeking the public's assistance following an alleged sexual assault around 9 p.m. Tuesday, July outside of a local west-end business.

Officers were advised that a female was approached by a male believed to be in his 50s. The female was in her personal vehicle in the parking lot at the time. Overtures were made toward the female and then she was allegedly assaulted. The suspect left the area in a van and had a small white dog in his vehicle.

There were no physical injuries as a resulted of the alleged assault and members of the Cobourg Police Criminal Investigations unit are actively pursuing leads. No further information will be forthcoming right away as the active investigation is progressing.

Cobourg Police say that while no current threat to the public is believed to exist as a result of this incident, they are encouraging everyone to be vigilant in observing their personal surroundings, at any time of the day, but especially at night. With warmer weather, leaving windows open can allow unwelcome attention or let persons to see or reach into your vehicle.

“Whether parking, or planning to remain in the vehicle, park in well lit, highly visible areas where people are around,” the release stated. “When you are at, or in your vehicle, make sure to be aware of people who may be approaching and plan for methods to leave the area quickly if needed.”

Anyone with information about this alleged assault is encouraged to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.