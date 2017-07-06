There is a lot worth celebrating in Canada

As we return from the high of celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday, consideration is due about what makes Canada a great nation.

Canada’s legacy is long and varied, including participation in war and peace keeping endeavours, an ability to make people laugh just consider the comedians we’ve produced, our love of hockey and winter sports though it has been some time since a certain cup made its way north, and our welcoming attitude towards people from across the globe.

Each of these and many other items are worth celebrating. However, each item is a generalization and is not necessarily reflective of everyone who would call themselves Canadian. As a nation, Canada was founded in 1867, but this is not when people first arrived on these shores. We should be careful not to assume the narrative found in history books, as there was a vibrant culture thriving on these shores before Europeans arrived.

To some the debate about Canada’s 150th is a legacy of colonization. To many First Nations people their interaction with Canada has not always been worth celebrating. The legacy of Residential Schools and the unfulfilled recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission speaks to a deep divide between our understanding of what we are as a nation. A reminder if you will of the willful ignorance that we chose to accept about the living conditions of people in our nation.

When First Nations communities live under boil water advisories, many have for decades, disparity exists. When funding for First Nations children is less than for other children, disparity exists. At a recent church gathering I had the opportunity to hear Dr. Cindy Blackstock, the Executive Director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada, speak about this disparity. Her words had an impact and her request was simple: That the current generation of children in Canada would not need to apologize for this disparity.

Canada is a beautiful place to live. Speaking in broad strokes I believe that statement to be true. It is a place where we can walk into a doctor’s office and be thankful for the ability to do so and not wonder how we are going to pay for our medical treatment. We are blessed by a diversity of food, language and culture. All of which enriches us.

However, we still have some work to do. As a nation, we are known for our tolerance, but cracks are starting to appear in that veneer. There are still some among us who are disenfranchised, who are hurt by our action and inaction. When Paul began his mission to the Gentiles he did so because he believed that the message of Jesus was available to all people.

While the call of the gospel is not to make Canada great, rather it is to share the good news of Jesus Christ. Following the call of the gospel will enrich us and to that end we seek equity for all people, in all places, at all times. That is worth celebrating and I encourage you to work towards this goal.

Rev. Neil Ellis is the minister of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian, Cobourg (standrewscobourg.org)