PETERBOROUGH -

The 2,985 fans at the Memorial Centre witnessed the biggest upset of the MSL season Thursday night.

The last-place Cobourg Nissan Kodiaks stunned the first-place Peterborough Century 21 Lakers 8-7 on Chris Cloutier's goal with 1:35 left. Not only was it the Lakers first loss in nine games this season and Cobourg's first win this year in 11 games; it was the Kodiak's first win against Peterborough since relocating to Cobourg last year.

What was also surprising was a goalie who hadn't played a game in three years backstopped Cobourg's win in a game they were outshot 56-33. Peterborough native and former Lakers goalie Kevin Croswell was playing his first game for Cobourg.

"I'm not going to lie, I was nervous," Croswell said. "I came in with the attitude I have nothing to lose.

"I sort of went out there with something to prove tonight and I guess I got it done. That was a big morale boost for the team. The guys came out and played like men and got the job done."

Cloutier, the first overall pick in the 2017 MSL draft, beat his check one-on-one and deposited his third goal of the game by goalie Matt Vinc.

Cobourg had 14 players with Peterborough connections including Matt Crough who the Lakers traded to the Kodiaks last year.

"It's obviously nice to be over there wearing the blue and red but it's kind of nice to be on the other side trying to take down the big powerhouse," said Crough, who had four assists. "When you're the underdog and you get the opportunity to take down Goliath you're going to lay it on the line."

It's a result not many expected but Lakers coach Mike Hasen said: "You have to expect it. It's a lesson we have to learn. Every team can play in this league. It's not like it's a bunch of scrubs over there. They're guys who work hard and play with a purpose. They played with a purpose tonight where we didn't."

Hasen saw things in the Lakers he hasn't this season. They were slow getting off the floor giving Cobourg advantages in transition and setting up defensively. They weren't making wise shot choices.

"There were a bunch we probably shot to shoot, rather than getting quality shots. You have to give credit to Croswell. He made the stops he had to make and was real good," he said.

The first sign it was going to be an unusual night was a rare scoreless first period. The Lakers outshot Cobourg 20-12.

Curtis Dickson took matters into his own hands scoring 26 seconds into the second and adding a second, beating Croswell with several fakes, 2:13 later.

The plucky Kodiaks quickly got it back to even. Cloutier fooled Vinc with a shot and Drake Smith scored short-handed. Shawn Evans tallied on a power play but ex-Laker Pat McCrory tied it again for Cobourg.

Dickson completed a hat trick at 13:57 as Peterborough kept inching in front only to have John St. John tie it 71 seconds later.

St. John gave Cobourg its first lead with 2:08 left in the second flipping a shot around his back by Vinc. Cobourg was outshot 17-9 in the period but scored five times.

Evans picked a corner with an outside shot to tie it 3:03 into the third, but 51 seconds later Cloutier put Cobourg in front. Brad Self found junior call-up Jake Fox streaking to the net to set up another tying goal at 5:48. A power play goal put Peterborough up 7-6 at 6:53 as Shawn Evans found mesh. An Ian Llord roughing penalty led to Smith's power play goal on a long shot to tie it 7-7 with 4:08 remaining.

The next home game for the Kodiaks is Thursday, July 6 against the Oakville Rock. Game time is 8 p.m. at the Cobourg Community Centre.

mdavies@postmedia.com