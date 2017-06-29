COBOURG -

The Cobourg Nissan Kodiaks had a couple big additions to their lineup on Monday night, including the return of captain Joey Cupido and the debut of No. 1 overall draft pick Chris Cloutier.

Cupido needed to heal some injuries following his National Lacrosse League (NLL) season with the Colorado Mammoth. The captain was a fan favourite for the Kodiaks in 2016 with his strong transitional game while also contributing offensively with 10 goals and seven assists playing in all 18 regular season games.

Cobourg was defeated 13-5 on the road Monday night against the Oakville Rock.

“His leadership qualities really helped out and just his presence on the floor – he changed the game a bit with some transition, he had a goal and some good opportunities so it was good to have him back out,” said Kodiaks head coach Jamie Dubrick.

Cloutier, meanwhile, just returned from school at the University of North Carolina where he was a standout field lacrosse player. He just tallied two goals in the loss against the Rock.

“He played well and moved the ball around, had two goals. It’s going to take him a bit to get used to the game because it’s a lot different from field lacrosse,” Dubrick said.

Cloutier, who is from Kitchener, is listed as 6-feet tall, 230 pounds on the UNC website.

“Chris is a big fellow and he just brings a lot of qualities,” Dubrick said. “He’s tenacious on getting loose balls, he’s got great hands, he can stickhandle with the best in the world and he’s got a killer shot. He scored a lot of big goals in North Carolina last year playing field and (Monday) night he had a couple nice goals small side.”

Darryl Robertson was recently acquired from the Brampton Excelsiors and has played three games for the Kodiaks. He had a goal and assist in a loss to the Brooklin Redmen on Sunday evening.

“He’s a young guy, but has a lot of skill and he’s going to get a lot of opportunity to play with us,” Dubrick said of the defensive/transition player.

Luc Magnan and T.J. Saunders, also acquired from Brampton, are both expected to be in the Kodiaks (0-10-0) lineup Thursday night in Peterborough at 8 p.m. against the Lakers (8-0-0).

Dubrick hopes his club build off Monday’s effort in a game that he says was more competitive than the final score suggested.

Oakville took a 5-0 lead out of the first period, but were outscored 4-3 by the Kodiaks in the second. The Rock pulled away in the third, scoring six of the final seven goals.

“It’s just a battle right now,” Dubrick said. “The guys played well – we just had a lot of weak goals that got in and that brings the team down.”

Dubrick was frank in saying that the club’s goaltending has not been good enough this season.

There were still positives to build on.

“We won a lot of faceoffs, a lot of possessions, our man-short was really good – we killed off a lot of penalties – we had some good transitional, our offence was moving the ball,” Dubrick said. “We had some good opportunities to score, but their goaltender is Nick Rose of the Toronto Rock. He played really well, but we saw some good opportunities.

“It’s a building block that’s going to get better over time and hopefully better soon,” the coach added.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Kodiaks won’t have a regular Sunday night home game this week due to the holiday weekend. Instead, the Kodiaks host Oakville next Thursday, July 6. Game time is 8 p.m. at the Cobourg Community Centre.