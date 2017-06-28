NORTHUMBERLAND -

A 30-year resident of Cobourg has become the new executive director of Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank.

Rick Riley officially replaces Duncan Mackinnon on July 1.

Although Riley has never been a food bank volunteer before, he brings his business experience and that of working with Chamber of Commerce and Rotary volunteers, he said in an interview this week at the Fare Share outlet in Cobourg’s Industrial Park. There is also a Port Hope location.

Riley and his wife recently sold the property management company, Genedco, after developing it for nine years, and Riley describes himself as semi-retired.

“I sell mortgages,” he said.

His wife Stephanie is “very eager to be involved” too, Riley also said.

The big challenges ahead include ensuring there are enough volunteers to undertake the various Fare Share events throughout the year, and increasing the food and dollar donations to operate the food backs in Port Hope and Cobourg, he said.

There is currently a strong core of 25 volunteers.

A couple of (Fare Share) board members approached him about the part volunteer/part paid position, Riley said about getting involved about 25 hours per week.

“For me, it’s more a passion, a different way to service the community than in the past,” he said. “I look forward to building on what Fare Share volunteers and board members have done in the past.”

Riley said last year Fare Share provided food for 2,331 individuals and 974 households.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com