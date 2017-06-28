Artist wants to say thank you her own way

COBOURG -

This is the first Waterfront Festival Sue Caron will miss exhibiting in.

She will be having her own show and sale anyway — at Northumberland Hills Hospital, where she is currently a patient — from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 4. The proceeds will help her with a few things she needs (like paying for her wheelchair), but she also wants to donate some of the money to the hospital as a thank-you for the wonderful care she is receiving.

Set up on the table in the main lobby under the stairs, she will have a selection of some of the sketches she has made while in hospital, as well as concert tickets for Thursday’s Rick Fines-Roly Platt concert at the Best Western that friends have organized as a benefit for her (plus some of the concert T-shirts she has designed and produced).

Since February, Caron has been in the hospital with a series of health issues that seemed to follow, one after another, without let-up. She suffered a stroke and, during rehabilitation, they detected breast cancer. Following a double mastectomy, she learned she had a brain tumour.

“I thought, ‘Are you kidding me!’” she said during an interview in the sunny hospital courtyard. “But this hospital has been unbelievable.”

Caron singled out two employees who have made a world of difference to her personally.

Without recreation therapist Amy Cotter, she said, “I’d probably be curled up in a ball in my bed.”

When Cotter learned Caron is an accomplished artist, she threw herself behind that.

“She helped me get supplies, encouraged me, consulted — ‘we are doing a group art project, what can you suggest?’

“So I am helping her and she is helping me. Without that program in here, I would be lost.”

And that’s true of her fellow patients, Caron expects. No matter how simple the craft, there’s always the pride of creation and the joy of being busy.

“If you don’t have the normalcy of day-to-day stuff to do, you would just go crazy. I don’t think you rehab well enough when you are not mentally well.”

Caron even got drafted to help with one of Cotter’s art groups in the organizing and planning and running, and she found that so rewarding (even with the hectic wheeling around that was involved for her). So now she’s a volunteer as well as a patient.

Registered Practical Nurse Emily Vallee is the second staffer who has made a big difference for her, in this case a life-and-death difference.

Several weeks back, Caron wasn’t doing well. She had a seizure episode, but Vallee wasn’t quite happy with a quick diagnosis. She stuck around Caron’s room, she said later, because she just had a gut feeling.

Because she stuck around, Vallee saw her patient have two more back-to-back seizures and stop breathing. And because she was there, she could call a life-saving Code Blue.

Over these months, Caron’s positive attitude has amazed her friends, who have come together to put on the July 6 She Ain’t Crying The Blues concert at the Best Western Cobourg Inn and Convention Centre (with platinum-level sponsorship provided by Don Emond and Assante Wealth Management and Matt Wharram of Wharram Tree Service), starring Rick Fines and Roly Platt.

Virtuoso Platt was the Maple Blues Award 2016 nominee for Best Harmonica Player in Canada. And guitarist Fines has a raft of Juno and Handy Award nominations, as well as Maple Blues Awards for songwriting and solo performance.

Tickets are $30 at the door $25 in advance (at Zap Records in downtown Cobourg, or e-mail Bryan Marjoram at bryan.marjoram.23@gmail.com).

And be sure to get your concert T-shirts in advance at Caron’s sale.

Caron is adamant that she wants to thank the hospital with a portion of the proceeds from her art and, if she had input on the hospital-equipment wish list, she would lobby for an electroencephalogram that can test for stroke. In her own case, she had to go to Peterborough for the tests that confirmed she’d had a stroke.

“If they can diagnose that right away, they can get on it right away,” she said.

“This rehab does a lot of stroke patients and, if they knew sooner, they could get on them sooner, and recovery would be faster and more complete.”

The hospital is located at 1000 DePalma Dr. in Cobourg, and the sale on Tuesday runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

