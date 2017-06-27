Northumberland County council news roundup

Northumberland County councillors voted to save just over $150,000 this year by paying off the almost $6-million owing on the remaining county headquarters construction loan during their most recent council session.

The total loan 10 years ago was under $10-million in total.

Councillors also endorsed the spending of $100,000 over two years to move forward on its Official Plan (OP) as it required technical studies for the planning process “to facilitate a Major Employment Area in the county,” according to the resolution passed.

There was no discussion about this, but the county’s planner explained the need which has been in the process since the OP was in development.

Council also agreed to increase by 0.5%, the levy for dedicated infrastructure work to 3.9%, and when combined with the general levy the target would be 2% levy increase for the 2018 budget year. That results in an increase of about $85,000 more for the infrastructure dedicated levy or $100 per county resident, finance director Glenn Dees responded when asked by Alnwick/Haldimand Mayor John Logel.

In other county council news, councillors were informed that the Ministry of Transportation is not requiring “an individual assessment” for the new Trent River crossing project in Campbellford but the county must create a Trent Source Protection Plan (re: road salt) and a Risk Management Plan, plus consult with “proponents” about designated cycling plans and a rationale for the final design.

In addition, the county’s waste manager Adam McCue announced that the Municipality of Port Hope and Alnwick/Haldimand Township had, again this year, won the honours of having the most waste collected during April’s Mayors’ Keep the County Clean Challenge competition per person, and the highest number of volunteers per capita, respectively.

In a chart and graph, McCue said almost 1,600 people volunteered across Northumberland and almost 18,000 tonnes of waste was collected.

To put that into perspective, about 100 tonnes of waste goes through the gates daily at the Brighton Landfill site, he told councillors.

About 800 people attended the annual thank you barbecue at the Material Recovery Facility near Grafton which was held at the end of the week-long competition which started back in 2008.