Cobourg Public Library launches new app

COBOURG -

Councillor Suzanne Seguin promised to do it as soon as she got home, but Councillor Aaron Burchat did it while the presenter was talking — then so did Councillor Debra McCarthy.

So, by the time Cobourg Public Library chief executive officer Tammy Robinson finished telling Cobourg council all about the new library app, two of the councillors already had it downloaded to their mobile phones.

Robinson told councillors Monday night the app was created through software they purchased with funding from an Ontario Library Capacity Fund Grant — “so it did not cost anything to the community at all.”

The app is much more convenient for patrons to access the catalogue and their accounts with the tap of an icon, she said.

“It eliminates the need to navigate the website. Everything is laid out in a mobile-friendly format. It stores log-in information so there’s no need to enter that information each and every time.”

You can search resources, place holds, arrange renewals, access the Overdrive service for e-books, browse new materials, check the events calendar, review locations and hours, and connect with the library’s social-media platforms.

Cool new features include patron reviews of books and a smart-prefix search that requires fewer keystrokes.

You can download it through the Apple store or visit Cobourg.boopsie.com.

An official Download Day was held this week to help library patrons get it loaded, and there is also a Show Us Your App contest.

“Come in, show us you have downloaded the app, and be entered into a draw for a cool tech-themed gift basket,” Robinson said.

“Just like everything we offer at the Cobourg library, it’s free.”

Gifts in the basket include gadgets like an iPad and tablet support, and goodies like Google Play and iTunes gift cards. The draw will be made July 3.

“Once again, it goes to prove what I always say — the Cobourg library is much more than books,” Mayor Gil Brocanier commented.

“I want to congratulate you guys — you are ahead of the curve, and I am always impressed how efficient and knowledgeable you are,” Seguin said.

“This is one of the best libraries I have been in, and this just takes it to the next level.”

Robinson said the grant that made this possible was $5,702. They spent $1,500 for the software and the remainder will cover the three-year contract they signed to continue servicing the app.

“Hopefully with grants we can keep going — because once that’s out there, there’s no taking it back,” she said.

cnasmith@postmedia.com