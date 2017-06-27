Beyonce and Jay-Z take twins home: Report

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twins are now home, according to reports.

The couple’s boy and girl twins were reportedly kept in the hospital following their births earlier this month due to a “minor issue”, but now they’re out and enjoying life with mum and dad in a $400,000-a-month rental home in Malibu, California.

“(Beyonce) looked amazing and was glowing (when she left the hospital),” a source tells E! News.

The superstar couple has yet to comment on the happy news, but Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles, appeared to confirm the arrivals days after reports about the births first surfaced, taking to Instagram to wish the tots a happy birthday.

“They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday,” he wrote alongside a picture of balloons and message that read, “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

It has also been reported the new parents have chosen to name their babies Shawn and Bea.

“They had twins, the boy’s name is Shawn after his dad, and the girl’s name is Bea - after their parents,” a source told MediaTakeOut.com.

Beyonce is often referred to as Bey, while JAY-Z’s real name is Shawn Carter.

Beyonce and the 99 Problems hitmaker tied the knot in April, 2008, and welcomed daughter Blue Ivy in 2012. They announced they were expecting twins in February.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyonce wrote on Instagram. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters.”