Walking with pride

Ashley Bouman (front) led the Queer March from Victoria Hall along the waterfront on Saturday in Cobourg. There was a large turnout for the march, which was hosted by the Cobourg Queer Collective, an organization co-founded by Bouman and Kim McArthur Jackson (pictured holding the flag). On Friday, the Pride flag was raised at Victoria Hall in Cobourg and there were also a number of events (that had to be moved inside) for the first Cobourg Pride Street Festival.