Gilmour drafted by Detroit Red Wings

GRAFTON -

Grafton’s Brady Gilmour wasn’t sure if he would get selected at the NHL Entry Draft this past weekend in Chicago and tried not to think too much about it.

In fact, on Saturday during the final six rounds of the draft, Gilmour was playing a round of golf at Ash Brook Golf Club near Port Hope.

“On about the sixth hole I got a call from my agent saying I was drafted, so it was pretty cool,” he said.

Gilmour was chosen by the Detroit Red Wings with the seventh pick of the seventh round (193rd overall), putting him one step closer to realizing his dream of playing in the NHL someday.

“Ever since I was little it has been my goal – watching it on TV growing up and I always wanted to make it to that league,” Gilmour said. “Now I’m one step closer. There is definitely tons of work ahead.”

That work will include “getting bigger and faster” during the summer, he said, through working out in addition to on-ice training before his third Ontario Hockey League season with the Saginaw Spirit. The Red Wings will no doubt be keeping close tabs on Gilmour with his Michigan-based OHL club.

“It’s pretty handy because Detroit is only about an hour away,” Gilmour said, noting he was proud to be selected by the Red Wings, “an Original Six team so tons of history and just a great organization. I’m just speechless, but it’s really cool to be a part of that organization.”

In 2015, Gilmour was the sixth overall pick in the OHL draft. Following a solid rookie campaign that year, the five-foot-10, 170 pound centre followed it up with 26 goals and 47 points in 65 games with the Spirit this past season.

“Just having the one year of experience already, being comfortable and confident on the ice, I definitely felt like I got faster and stronger so that definitely helped,” Gilmour said.

Spirit partners Jim Devellano and Chris Osgood, who are also Detroit Red Wings staff members, took notice of Gilmour’s accomplishments, noted a story at www.saginawspirit.com.

“I have watched Brady Gilmour several times during this past OHL season,” Devellano, who is also the Red Wings Senior Vice President & Alternate Governor, was quoted as saying. “As a partner of the Saginaw Spirit, I watched him greatly improve as the season went on and I believe with further development in Saginaw, (Brady) will become a good pro hockey player.

“With my Red Wings ‘hat’ on as their Executive VP, I believe we will benefit with the drafting of Brady Gilmour today. I believe in this young man.”

Gilmour will head to Detroit’s development camp in early July for a week and returns to Saginaw in late August.

While he’s pleased to have taken a step forward toward his goal, he didn’t feel any pressure to be drafted. His mindset remains the same.

“Obviously I wanted to (be drafted), but if I didn’t I knew it wouldn’t change anything – I would still have to work hard,” he said.

DRAFT NOTE: Two players from the Brooks Bandits, which competed at the RBC Cup national junior A hockey championship in Cobourg in May, were drafted.

As expected, Brooks defenceman Cale Makar was a top pick as he was selected fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche. His teammate Parker Foo, who had a strong showing at the RBC Cup, was taken in the fifth round, 144th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.