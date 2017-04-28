Port Hope Civic Awards recognize municipal stars

PORT HOPE -

Olga Cwiek was announced last week as Outstanding Citizen and Nathan Titterton as Outstanding Youth at the 2016 Port Hope Civic Awards ceremony.

A total of 122 individuals were recognized at the Capitol Theatre last week for their honourable contributions, accomplishments and achievements that make the Municipality of Port Hope an excellent place to live, work and play.

A committee chaired by Avril Ewing (and including Al Wilson, Keri-Lee Kroeger, David Kroeger, York Bell Smith and recording secretary Pam Hohner, plus council representative Les Andrews and staff representative Jeannie Maidens) made the selections.

Two winners were named as group-award recipients under Community Service Organization — Jennifer's Jazz It Up Performance Team and the Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Skeena Corps.

Individual Athletic Award recipients were Kallaway Mercer, Amber Smelt, Kristina Steins and Charlotte Grimshaw.

Individual Arts and Culture Award recipients were Jennifer Mercer, Alana Lee, Aurelie Collings and Sharon Connor.

Individual Philanthropy Award recipients were Giorgos Kallonakis, Peter Gabany and Adam Pearson.

Individual Community Service Award recipients were Mandi Yakiwchuk, Chris Jones, Rod Ewing, Lynn Richards, Emma Kimmerly, Margaret Lothian, Ryan Harding, Hugh MacMillan, Robert Quartly, Nell Frair, Kari Boughen, Jackie Irwin, Kerri McClure, Paul Tait, Bethany Beharry Lall, Scarlett Xiao, Joy-Ann Moore and Frank Walkingshaw.

Other individual-award winners were Fax Beatty (the Environmental Award), Penelope Nutbrown (the Inspiration Award) and Bruce Hendry (the Agricultural Award).

The awards also recognized individuals whose contribution to the community was in the context of a group.

• Cameco Capitol Theatre Volunteers — Margaret Benns, Vera Kalisz, Michelle Cunningham-Langevin, Lorna Turner, Vicki Meneilley, Beverley Chrisomalis, Annabel Thorpe, Peter Thorpe, Colin Banfield, Alma Draper, Isabel Eyman, Glenn Thompson, Linda Elliot, Elmer Elliot, Lorna Abrams, Betty Delong, Keith Rose, Pat Goodyear, Pauline Hornyak, Nicole Corbeil, Joan Ashton, Carol Thompson, Barbara Bolton and Peter Bolton.

• Youth Cares Committee of the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation — Monica Windolf, Eve Garrison and Hayley Calnan.

• Punk Rock Produce Community Garden — Craig Smith, Suzi Gabany, Peter Gabany and Tony Armstrong.

• Girl Guides of Canada — Lisa Smith, Valerie Schlechter, Rachel Smith, Michelle Ricketts, Denise Jagt and Tamara Elliott.

• Port Hope and District Chamber of Commerce volunteers — Kim Patton, Douglas Blundell, Pamela Derry, Steve Mark and Matthew St. Amand.

• Ganaraska Trail Breakfast Committee — Danielle Rouse, Roddy Sergiades, Laura Brown, Steve White, Lisa Ferrie, Kristy Fraleigh, Natasha Ely, Kim Skinkle, Lynette Jenkins, Joelle Pegg, Kate Zealand, Sheryl Caron, Tera Waldock, Shauna Nolan, Caroline Taylor, Julie Spencer, Karen Brown, Becky Miller, Jennifer Nicholas, Robert Nicholas, Jennifer Clark, Ainnsley Rouse, Grady Rouse, Morgan Kroeger, Charley Nicholas, Rosie Spencer, Pearson Varghese, Matthew White, Emily Brown, Samantha Sergiades, Preston Cyrus, Treyson White, Maddie Bilideau, Madeline Zeran, Hope Bolton, Lucas White, Maria Kinsey, McKenna Kroeger, Emma Comrie, Georia McDonald, Rachel Albright, Tynne Zeijdel, Olivia Parent and Hayley Andrus.

With York Bell-Smith as emcee, presenters included council members as well as last year's Outstanding Citizen Marielle Lambert.

Three local groups were involved to add a touch of music.

The Port Hope Pipe and Drum band was brought on board to pipe in front of the theatre for the enjoyment of arriving guests. Formed in 1958, its 24 members include veterans and a few students. Their Red Fraser tartan is in honour of Col. J.A.V. Fraser — member of an old Port Hope family and great-nephew of Col. Arthur Williams, whose monument stands in front of the Town Hall.

SONG (Sounds of the Next Generation) provided musical background as guests arrived, as well as leading the singing of O Canada. More than 50 kids aged six to 13 participate in this project, a free and socially inclusive initiative for children who want to be part of their choral or string-instruments programs.

Intermission entertainment was courtesy of the St. Anthony's Dance Team, established by teacher Bonnie Marvin in 2015 — 33 students in Grades 2 through 8, whose dance styles include tap, ballet, jazz, hiphop, acro, musical theatre, lyrical and contemporary.