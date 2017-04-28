Goodbye to a long-familiar face

Alnwick/Haldimand council bid a fond farewell to long-time former municipal staffer and, more recently, Councillor Bernadette Murray (centre front) at Thursday's council session. A present and flowers were part of her last formal meeting, after good-byes were expressed by (from left) Mayor John Logel, Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford, administrator Terry Korotki and Councillors Sherry Gibson and Ray Benns. Murray has resigned from council for health reasons. VALERIE MACDONALD Northumberland Today