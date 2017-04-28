Choirfest returns to Port Hope May 3

PORT HOPE -

The 2017 Choirfest will take place Wednesday, May 3rd 2017 at Port Hope United Church.

Choirfest gathers choirs from public schools from the Clarington-Northumberland area, involving seven schools from Cobourg to Bowmanville. It is a non-competitive event to promote the voices of the youth in the school board.

Each choir will sing a set, receive feedback and, at the end of the day, all the choirs will sing a group song together. This year they have a guest adjudicator — Markus Howard, artistic director of La Jeunesse Youth Choirs and Guelph Youth Singers.

So go on and support the voices of the youth.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and admission is free, but a donation to the Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank is appreciated.

For more information, please contact Ian Jack or Karen Wood at 905-987-4262, or email ian_jack@kprdsb.ca .

— Jordan Brooks