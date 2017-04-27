The car he kept
Flames engulf a car at Jim Reed's home on Burnham Street north of Dale Road. Reed said he had recently gotten rid of a number of vehicles, but decided on keeping this car against his wife's wishes. When he started the car he saw smoke and flames coming from underneath the car and called 9-1-1. Pete Fisher
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -
Flames engulf a car at Jim Reed's home on Burnham Street north of Dale Road. Reed said he had recently gotten rid of a number of vehicles, but decided on keeping this car against his wife's wishes. When he started the car he saw smoke and flames coming from underneath the car and called 9-1-1.
Pete Fisher