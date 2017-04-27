A new home for two — agencies
COBOURG, Ont. (26/04/17) – From left, the Shaw family (Susan, Paul and Karol) joined Northumberland United Way chief executive officer Lynda Kay and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northumberland executive director Melanie Stewart in cutting the ceremonial ribbon in front of their new office, located at 62 Swayne Street. Photo by Liam Smyth
