Strategy aims for harmony among waterfront users

RICE LAKE -

Hamilton Township council has adopted a new Waterfront Strategy for the south shore of Rice Lake to reduce the strife that occurred last summer within three lakefront communities.

“There was a plan from about five years ago,” chief administrative officer Arthur Anderson said in an interview. This one updates it.

The plan was adopted following public meetings last summer in Harwood and Gore's Landing, Anderson said. There wasn't any held in Bewdley because the issues were the same.

“The genesis of this material was a variety of waterfront issues that arose during the summer of 2016,” a preamble to the document stated.

These included parking and its enforcement, fire bans and fire issues in general, late-night noise, conflicts between fishermen and other types of waterfront users, access to the water, park use and park maintenance.

The strategy is to “recognize conflicts which occur during each summer season at the waterfront landing areas between the anticipated lifestyle of local residents and the activities of visitors,” the plan states. It includes a chart to manage these issues over the next three to five years.

Priorities have been set for each waterfront community. They include parking provisions for visitors, especially during special events in Bewdley, as well as completing beautification projects and supporting businesses related to tourism in that community on the west end of Rice Lake.

In Gore's Landing, located farther east along the lake, the focus will be on preventing congestion in the waterfront area and actively enforcing no-parking zones, as well as adding services such as portable toilets where required, plus the overall renovation of the wharf and associated facilities.

Harwood, farther east still on the lakeshore, shares the needs related to parking and services, but also focuses on its heritage-related features — given the remains of the now-defuncy historical railway bridge which spanned Rice Lake from Harwood to Peterborough in the 1800s..

A detailed work plan has been created for each community, ranging from providing summer parking-bylaw enforcement to distributing local-business brochures at launches and waterfront parks, as well as searching to identify new parking areas.