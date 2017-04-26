Our love affair with plastic has to end

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Last Saturday was Earth Day. On the news that evening, I was heartened to see coverage of hundreds of marches, protests and rallies whose purpose was to catch the attention of world leaders who are ignoring critical scientific evidence concerning the fate of our planet.

Then viewers were shown footage that inevitably appears every April 22: people in various locations picking up trash. A young boy told a television reporter that he was doing it to “save the planet.” What rubbish! (I use that word intentionally!)

According to my dictionary,” save” means “rescue, preserve, protect, deliver from danger.” How stuffing garbage into plastic bags and then burying them in landfill can be considered caring for Earth is not just puzzling, it’s troubling. At the end of the cleanup, streets, roadsides and parks may look neater, but all that effort by hundreds of well-meaning folks only results in cosmetic changes to the environment.

Let’s not waste time and money – the cost of bags and the t-shirts some towns and cities distribute to volunteers – on a feel-good activity that represents nothing significant, and in fact sends the wrong message to people like the child interviewed on television.

One thing we can all do is become educated about a real threat to humans and animals posed by microbeads. These tiny bits of plastic, less than five millimetres in diameter (also called microspheres or microcapsules), are used as an abrasive in many personal-care items. They are considered so harmful that, in February 2017, the United Nations Environment Programme launched an unprecedented global campaign called Clean Seas. Its aim is to urge governments and businesses to eliminate the use of these microplastics, as well as single-use plastic (like plastic bags).

Each year, more than eight million metric tonnes of plastic end up in our oceans — that’s the equivalent of one dump truck being emptied into the seas every minute! By 2050, the UNEP estimates that 99% of the world’s sea birds will have ingested plastic and that, if nothing is done to stop this trend, there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans.

In June of 2016, Canada officially listed microbeads as a toxic substance, and will institute an outright ban on them in January 2018. More information about these minuscule menaces, what Canada is doing about them and why, is available on the Government of Canada web site www.canada.ca.

I was proud to learn recently that one year ago, students at my old high school, Gordon Graydon Memorial Secondary School in Mississauga, won the Canada-wide Samsung Solve for Tomorrow prize of $50,000 for their innovative and simple solution to microbead pollution. They designed a unique filtration system that can capture the tiny particles before they enter water.

Unfortunately, I have not been able to determine if anyone has put their invention into practice. Banning microbeads is one thing; but getting rid of the ones already here is a challenge that must be addressed now, if we truly wish to save the planet.

— Diana Storen