Girls' Night Out returns to Downtown Cobourg

COBOURG -

A night on the town is always fun, and the Downtown Business Improvement Area suggests that Downtown Cobourg would be a great town to choose for May 12.

Girls' Night Out is back, with shopping, dining, live entertainment, pampering and fun between 5 and 10 p.m.

Your favourite downtown locations will have special one-night savings, promotions and give-aways, as well as hourly raffle draws by participating stores and restaurants.

Attractions include:

• Live entertainment by the Joyfull Noise and Happy Harmony choirs.

• Photo-op areas at participating businesses and also at Victoria Hall.

• Free 14-minute massages in Victoria Hall by Replenish Massage Therapy.

• Fifteen-minute manis and quick hair styling by Malibu Salon at Victoria Hall.

• A treat tent in front of Victoria Hall, with Soula's Tea Garden and the Dutch Oven in charge of the treats.

• Several tuxedoed members of the Cobourg Police Service offering their assistance.

Ruby's Cotton Candy will donate a portion of their sales that evening to the Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre, and it's also the evening when the winners of the Spring Passport Program will be announced.

“We are very excited to build on the success of the event,” DBIA board of management special-events chair Rino Ferrerri said.

“It will be a dynamic and fun evening focused on the women of our community.”

Regular updates will be posted on the Girls' Night Out Facebook event page.

For a compete list of 2017 Downtown Cobourg events, visit www.downtowncobourg.ca.