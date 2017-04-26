Day of Mourning is Friday

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Since the early 1980s, there has been recognition for the workers who have died or been injured on the job in Canada.

This Friday, Northumberland County will lower its flag to half-mast in respect of this National Day of Mourning.

Last week, the county resolved to mark this occasion on April 28, stating its resolution that doing so may “encourage all citizens to set an example of their commitment to the issue of health and safety in the workplace.”

“We reflect today on the toll of workplace incidents across the country – the lives lost, the diminished health, and the families and friends impacted,” County Warden Mark Walas stated in a comment requested by Northumberland Today on the National Day of Mourning.

“Let us honour these individuals by doing everything in our power to eliminate the risks of workplace hazards, striving for the highest standards of employee health, safety and well-being in every industry.”

The Northumberland Labour Council is inviting people to attend a ceremony in memory of “workers who have lost their lives on the job while just trying to make a living,” according to their Facebook Page.

The April 28 observances will take place at the Lucas Point rock of remembrance, starting at 4:15 p.m.