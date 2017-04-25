Kids Run for Nature June 11

COBOURG, Ont. (24/04/17) - Coco Kelly from WWF Canada, community co-ordinators Kelly Morris and Waylon Morris, Panda, Alberta WWF Canada, Councillor Louise Ferrie- Blecher and Deputy Mayor Greg Burns pose for a photo in the Mayor of Port Hope's chair. On Sunday, June 11, the Kids’ Run For Nature will take place at the Town Agricultural Park in Port Hope. The day will host a 1K and a 5K run to support World Wildlife Canada. Runner-kit pick-up and registration start at 8 a.m., and runs begin at 9 a.m. For more information and to register, go to www.KidsRunForNature.ca Photo by Liam Smyth.