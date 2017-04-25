Bring your resumes for May 2 job fair

NORTHUMBERLAND -

COBOURG — Young people aged 15 to 29 are invited to a Student-Youth Job Fair May 2 at Watton Employment Services Inc.

It's their opportunity to connect young job-seekers with employers from throughout Northumberland County, who will have a variety of full- and part-time positions available in such fields as retail, landscaping, general labour, food industry, production, customer service and administration.

Interviews will be conducted on the spot, so bring your resumes (and Watton reminds you that they offer help with resume writing, interviewing and other job-readiness skills).

Watton is located at 9 Elgin St. E. in Cobourg, and the event runs from 4 to 6 p.m.

• • •

COBOURG — When the Cobourg Museum Foundation holds its 2017 annual general meeting this evening, young students from Notre Dame Separate School will be there to display their own local-history work.

Teacher Susan Ferguson will accompany the students, considering this an ideal opportunity for the two groups to meet. The Museum Foundation recently adopted a strategic plan which emphasized the need to involve young people, and the students are happy to have an appreciative audience.

Something else is new for the meeting, as it will take place at the Cobourg fire hall on Elgin Street. The opportunity for a guided tour prior to the meeting will be offered at 6:40 p.m.

In addition to a review of the past year’s work, the meeting will provide an opportunity for the board to introduce plans for this summer’s program. As well as its regular six-month exhibit at the Sifton-Cook Heritage Centre, the foundation will be issuing a special Canadian History booklet, sponsoring an art contest for high-school students and hosting a special day during Canada Week celebrating James Crossen’s iron ore cars.

The meeting is open to everyone, starting at 7 p.m. at the fire hall (111 Elgin St. E., Cobourg).

• • •

COBOURG — A look at one of the most ambitious bird-tracking initiatives in the world (and the spectacular discoveries that are resulting) is the program at Friday's Willow Beach Field Naturalists meeting at the Cobourg Public Library.

Stuart Mackenzie of Bird Studies Canada is the special guest. As migration program manager of the Motus Wildlife Tracking System, he will explain the project, share some of those discoveries and discuss how this technology will promote conservation efforts.

The library is located at 200 Ontario St. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come (and bring a friend).

For more information, visit www.willowbeachfieldnaturalists.org or call Tim at 905-885-2337.

On Saturday, the Naturalists will enjoy a birding outing to a Burnley-Carmel property led by Roger Frost, a search for early migrants and breeding birds. Dress appropriately and bring water.

Car-pooling will be available (meet at 8 a.m. at the Highway 401 commuter lot at County Road 45), or join the group at the site. Go north on County Road 45 to turn right on County Road 29. Proceed through the village of Burnley and, at the stop sign south of the village, turn right on to Pratt Road (where everyone will meet at 8:45 a.m.). For more information, call Roger at 905-885-9615.

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND — If you have a young person aged eight to 14 who is into role-playing games, the Bewdley branch of the Cobourg Public Library reminds you of their Dungeons and Dragons Club.

Check out the meeting at noon on May 6, and there's another one coming along June 3.

Also at the Bewdley branch, young people aged 10 and up are invited to the button jewelry workshop on May 11 at 6:30 p.m. Create unique jewelry pieces with buttons provided, or bring your own. Registration is required for this activity.

At the main branch in Cobourg, a Pirate Extravaganza on May 6 starts at 11 a.m., and families are welcome.

Other fun activities during the month:

• May 14 to 21 — It's Chalk Art Week for youth of all ages. Use your imagination to add to the group-art installation being prepared.

• May 30 — Young people aged 12 to 17 are invited to sign up for the Silent Library Challenge. Can you keep quiet while participating in some very noisy challenges?

• May 28 — A 2 p.m. Marble Nail Art workshop is available to young people aged 12 and up, an opportunity to learn an interesting new technique. Registration is required for this activity.

May 28 is also the day for the Build Together Lego Club session at 2 p.m., and families are welcome.

For more information, visit www.cobourg.ca/en/Library.aspx.

• • •

COBOURG — Count the Choral Legacy Women's Choir among the many groups planing special Canada 150 concerts.

The Maple Leaf Forever is their contribution to the celebration of this landmark year, a cabaret-style concert on May 7 that explores the roots that laid the foundation for our unique style of Canadian music.

The show begins at 2:30 p.m. in Ryerson Hall at Trinity United Church (284 Division St., Cobourg), and sweets and beverages will be served.

Tickets are $10, available at the door.

For more information, visit www.chorallegacy.com.

• • •

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com or twitter.com/NT_cnasmith.