News Local

One sign of spring appears

By PETE FISHER, Northumberland Today

One of the first signs that summer is coming is when the dredging starts in Cobourg Harbour, as seen on a foggy morning last week. The dredger works on deepening the boat-launch area in advance of another boating season. Pete Fisher/Northumberland Today/Postmedia Network

COBOURG  - 

Pete Fisher/Northumberland Today/Postmedia Network 