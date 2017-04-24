One sign of spring appears
One of the first signs that summer is coming is when the dredging starts in Cobourg Harbour, as seen on a foggy morning last week. The dredger works on deepening the boat-launch area in advance of another boating season. Pete Fisher/Northumberland Today/Postmedia Network
COBOURG -
Pete Fisher/Northumberland Today/Postmedia Network