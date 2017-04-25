A husband whose wife’s life support was shut off without authorization insisted that nobody ever told him she was “brain dead” or that there was “no hope” — until Nurse Joanna Flynn came on duty, a jury heard Monday.

Flynn, 51, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death, but admitted she is the one who shut off life support on patient Deanna Leblanc without authority.

Leblance, 49, a mother of two teen sons, mysteriously collapsed in the middle of the night and was rushed to Midland hospital and put on life support March 2, 2014.

Her husband, Mike Leblanc, told how he and his family paced and waited for hours in anguish in the hospital family room, hoping his wife would recover.

He said doctors told him his wife was in “grave,” condition but that there was still hope – a statement Flynn’s defence lawyer repeatedly challenged.

“I suggest the doctor told you there was no hope ... he told you she was brain dead,” said lawyer Samantha Peeris.

“No he did not,” insisted Leblanc. “I just remember them saying she was young and strong and not to give up hope.”

He told Flynn took over from another nurse at 7 p.m. on March 2, 2014, and within minutes, she told him his wife was brain dead and that her heart would explode if he didn’t allow life support to be shut down.

“Are you saying my client (Flynn) used the term ‘explode?’” Peeris asked.

“I believe so, yes,” Leblanc answered. He said the nurse explained that his wife’s heart would rupture and “burst,” “explode,” or “blow-up.”

He said Flynn repeatedly asked him if he would like her to shut down the machinery that kept his wife alive. An hour later, he reluctantly agreed so that he wouldn’t have to watch her heart explode, he said.

“I suggest to you Ms. Flynn told you to sleep on your decision and revisit it with a doctor in the morning ... and you indicated you didn’t want to wait,” the defence lawyer said.

“No, I didn’t indicate that,” Leblanc answered.

He said he didn’t know Flynn had done anything wrong until days after the funeral when police told him she had been charged.

The trial continues.