It was a gorgeous day for opening day of rainbow trout fishing on Saturday in Cobourg and Port Hope.

Local anglers, as well as others from elsewhere in Ontario, Quebec and the United States, flocked to Port Hope (Ganaraska River) and Cobourg (Cobourg Creek) to try their luck.

Numerous anglers had good luck along both rivers catching rainbow trout. One person said it was a beautiful day for fishing and catching anything was just an added bonus.