Ganaraskals present Musical ABCs May 20

PORT HOPE -

Following a sold-out first annual concert last year, the Ganaraska Chordsmen are pleased to present a second annual concert May 20 called Musical ABCs.

That would be A for a cappella (which is the musical style of those barbershop harmonies the group produces), B for banjo (the instrument on which Jamie MacPherson of guest act Side by Side is a champion) and C for comedy (provided by the Toronto-based group The Aristocrats).

Meeting weekly to offer local men an opportunity to share the joy and fellowship of a cappella harmonies, the Ganaraskals (as they call themselves) perform regularly at other concerts and events — notably, at the opening ceremonies for the recent Ontario 55+ Winter Games that were hosted in Northumberland.

On May 20, they are pleased to share the stage with two amazing guest acts.

Side By Side consists of Jamie and Joy MacPherson — performing together for 41 years, married for 39.

An accomplished accordion player, Joy is a life member of the Canadian Dance Teachers Association and creator of the Joy Booth School of Dance in Scarborough (which just began its 43rd year of operation).

Twice Canadian National Banjo Champion, Jamie has performed with Peter Appleyard, Jeff Healey and CBC’s Royal Canadian Air Farce, and is a regular member of both the Ragweed Jazz Band and the Hot Five Jazzmakers. He has performed everywhere from Caribbean cruises to festivals in the US and Europe, and he's also an active member of the Hamilton Harbourtown Sound Chorus.

The Aristocrats are made up of tenor Bobby Gibson, lead John Mallett, baritone Darryl Marchant and bass Dave Feltrin.

Gibson started out as a rock-and-roll animal, but discovered barbershop harmony in 1971. With the Scarborough Dukes of Harmony and Northern Lights choruses, he has appeared 22 times at the International Chorus Contest, and his many medals include three of gold.

Mallett provides most of the group's loopy lyrics for their parody songs. He discovered barbershop in 1983 while a student performer at Canada's Wonderland, and went on to become a founding member of Northern Lights. An accountant by day, he has also performed in community-theatre musicals and the odd TV commercial.

Feltrin has been involved in barbershop music since the '80s as well. He has sung with the Studio Four quartet, as well as the Markham Men of Harmony and Toronto Megacity Chorus.

Marchant is a second-generation barbershopper who also enjoyed a teenage rock-and-roll flirtation. He is a member of the Scarborough Dukes of Harmony and Northern Lights.

In 2014, the four discovered common ancestors who may or may not have been European nobility. They started singing together, attempting to re-enact in song some of their families' more colourful moments, all the while instilling their stereotypical aristocratic attitude into everything they perform.

Emcee John Winkworth is known to local audiences through his onstage work with the Northumberland Players, as well as to local families through his career as a teacher and principal in Roseneath, Cobourg, Camborne and Port Hope. He is looking forward to the show and, according to inside sources, has some surprises up his sleeve.

The May 20 show will take place at the Capitol Theatre (20 Queen St., Port Hope), starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 ($10 for students), available through Rick (289-829-0901) and Roger (905-800-1283).