Council formally accepted the resignation of Alnwick/Haldimand Township councillor Bernadette Murray at Thursday's meeting and decided how to fill the vacancy until the end of the four-year term in the fall of 2018.

Suggestions ranged from throwing it wide open to any interested township taxpayer meeting municipal Election Act criteria, to asking the candidate closest in votes to Murray in the last election who sought a Ward 1 council seat.

Council opted for the former and then will decide from among those submissions.

Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford said she thought the fairest way from an elector's view would be the latter method, since that individual garnered 625 votes to Murray's 998 in the 2014 election, and significantly more than the closest rival.

The name of the person was not mentioned at council and Mayor John Logel said he did not know the individual Latchford was referencing.

The official election results of 2014 on the township's website identifies that individual as Cathie Endicott-Ritchie. The others not elected in Ward 1 behind her 625 votes were Ronald Farrow with 227 and Francesca Rizza with 104.

Latchford argued that asking Endicott-Ritchie was the “fairest” way based on the merit of votes received.

“I think she should be asked first before we do anything else,” Latchford said.

There was a brief discussion about whether opening it up to anyone allowed someone to become a councillor without having to go through the process of canvassing during an election.

Mayor Logel noted that among the options was holding an election, but that could cost about $20,000 that township taxpayers could ill afford.

Councillors Sherry Gibson and Ray Benns supported the option of opening the position to anyone meeting the criteria for consideration.

Murray was not able to vote during the discussion and when the vote was tallied, Logel (who did not cast one as meeting chair) determined the method to fill the vacancy would be an application from any taxpayer meeting the criteria – and then council would make a final decision.

Clerk Robin van de Moosdyk will begin the process to advertise the vacancy and receive applications.

The next municipal election is Oct. 22, 2018.

